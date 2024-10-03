Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order worth Rs 565-cr

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rallied 3.72% to Rs 676 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 565 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for supply of transformer and reactors.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 1.35% to Rs 346.10 on the BSE.

The project involves the supply of transformers and reactors with a capacity range of 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and voltage classes of 420 kV to 765 kV.

The project cost stood at Rs 565 crore and it is expected to be delivered by next financial year.