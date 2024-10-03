Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order worth Rs 565-cr

Transformers and Rectifiers gains on bagging order worth Rs 565-cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 03 2024 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) rallied 3.72% to Rs 676 after the company announced that it has secured orders worth Rs 565 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India for supply of transformer and reactors.

Shares of Power Grid Corporation of India slipped 1.35% to Rs 346.10 on the BSE.

The project involves the supply of transformers and reactors with a capacity range of 80 MVAr to 500 MVA and voltage classes of 420 kV to 765 kV.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The project cost stood at Rs 565 crore and it is expected to be delivered by next financial year.

Transformers & Rectifiers (India) produces transformers for both domestic and international markets.

Power Grid Corporation of India has been established by the Government of India (GoI) as the central transmission utility of India. The firm is a Maharatna' company under Ministry of Power, GoI. As of 30 June 2024, the Government of India owned a 51.34% stake in the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LIVE news: Prisoners of all castes should be treated in humane manner & equally, says SC

MUDA case: Complainant appears before ED to give evidence, produce records

Haryana elections: AAP's Amar Singh extends support to Cong's Dharampal

Govt's debt of Rs 176 trn puts burden of Rs 1.26 lakh on each citizen: Min

Buying a car? Here are best loan rates offered by various companies

First Published: Oct 03 2024 | 11:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story