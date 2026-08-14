Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStock to WatchLeap India ShareJharkhand Exam Protest Day 21Lalithaa Jewellery IPOTata Motors PV ShareDelhi H1N1 SurgeThyrocare Technologies SharesWhatsApp Scam Alert Feature
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers rises after bagging 'large' order from APTRANSCO

Transformers and Rectifiers rises after bagging 'large' order from APTRANSCO

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) added 3.14% to Rs 301 after the company said that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) for a large order from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO).

The contract is for manufacturing of transformers and the order shall be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in LOI, the company stated.

The contract is scheduled of delivery within next 13 months.

As per the company's internal classification, the value of this order lies between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 8.66% to Rs 61.52 crore despite a 8.13% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 572.34 crore in Q1 FY27 over Q1 FY26.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tata Motors PV plunges after Q1 PAT tumbles 80% YoY to Rs 775 cr

Benchmarks trade in negative terrain; auto shares slump

NSE SME Optimystix Entertainment treads water after listing at a premium

Volumes jump at ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

India CPI reaches 4.45% as below-average rainfall and prolonged geopolitical tensions continue to mount pressure on supply chains: PHDCCI

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Next Story