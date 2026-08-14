Transformers and Rectifiers rises after bagging 'large' order from APTRANSCO

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) added 3.14% to Rs 301 after the company said that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) for a large order from Transmission Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (APTRANSCO).

The contract is for manufacturing of transformers and the order shall be executed in accordance with the terms and conditions stipulated in LOI, the company stated.

The contract is scheduled of delivery within next 13 months.

As per the company's internal classification, the value of this order lies between Rs 100 crore and Rs 500 crore.

Transformers and Rectifiers (India) is a leading manufacturer of transformers and reactors. It caters to power generation, transmission, distribution, and industrial sectors on a B2B model.