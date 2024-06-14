Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India allots 75.18 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Transformers &amp; Rectifiers India allots 75.18 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 2:16 PM IST
Transformers & Rectifiers India has allotted 75,18,796 equity shares to qualified institutional buyers at the issue price of Rs 665 per equity share (including a premium of Rs 664 per equity share), which includes a discount of Rs 34.95 per equity share on the floor price amounting to Rs 699.95 per equity share (i.e., 4.993% of the floor price), aggregating to Rs 499.99 crore, pursuant to the QIP issue.

With this, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 15,00,82,917 consisting of 15,00,82,917 equity shares of face value of Re 1 each.

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

