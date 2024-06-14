Hindustan Unilever Ltd down for fifth straight session

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is quoting at Rs 2479.3, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 7.82% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% rally in NIFTY and a 9.97% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Hindustan Unilever Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2479.3, down 0.33% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.26% on the day, quoting at 23460. The Sensex is at 76948.8, up 0.18%.Hindustan Unilever Ltd has added around 6.71% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Hindustan Unilever Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 4.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 57117, up 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 26.28 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 57.41 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

