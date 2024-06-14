Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Techknowgreen surges after bagging work orders Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Techknowgreen surges after bagging work orders Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

Image
Last Updated : Jun 14 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Techknowgreen Solutions zoomed 7.10% to Rs 242.90 after the company announced that it has secured a work order worth Rs 2.06 crore from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB).

The work order is for undertaking desktop analysis of online MIS for "Majhi Vasundhara Abhiyan 4.0" of MPCB. The said contract has to be executed by 09 July 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Techknowgreen Solutions is one of Indias leading environmental consulting company with 20+ years of experience in executing projects in the environment domain.

For fiscal 2024, profit after tax was Rs 6.11 crore on a total income of Rs 23.50 as per the latest financial statement issued the company. Profit and total income for FY23 were Rs 4.51 crore and Rs 14.86 crore, respectively.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

The Art of Living and Ashirvad by Aliaxis Environmental Collaborate for a Better Tomorrow

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd up for five straight sessions

Excel Industries receives notice from Maharashtra Pollution Control Board

TCS, Bharti Hexacom, Maharashtra Seamless, CAMS in focus

Realty Consultancy Rise Infra Achieves Massive 110% Increase in Gross Sales

Dollar Index Stays Supported Above 105 Mark

Bank of India soars 1.36%, up for third straight session

Jindal Steel &amp; Power Ltd rises for third consecutive session

National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 3.93%, up for third straight session

REC Ltd up for third straight session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 14 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story