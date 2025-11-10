Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit declines 25.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.33% to Rs 460.03 crore

Net profit of Transformers & Rectifiers India declined 25.06% to Rs 33.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 45.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 0.33% to Rs 460.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 461.54 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.460.03461.5411.2014.9952.5770.4945.3064.0833.9145.25

