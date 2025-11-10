RNIT AI Solutions standalone net profit rises 103.13% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 92.16% to Rs 13.72 crore

Net profit of RNIT AI Solutions rose 103.13% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 92.16% to Rs 13.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.13.727.1439.9432.215.262.224.261.653.251.60

