Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers & Rectifiers India to acquire majority stake in Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel

Transformers & Rectifiers India to acquire majority stake in Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel

Image
Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Transformers & Rectifiers India has decided to make a strategic investment in Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel by acquiring a controlling stake. To facilitate this, the Company has signed a Term Sheet on 12 November 2024.

This strategic acquisition is designed to optimize supply chain management, improve operational efficiency, and expand TARIL's market presence, particularly in the growing energy and infrastructure sectors. It also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting India's clean energy initiatives. This acquisition is a major milestone for TARIL towards the 100% backward integrated company in time to come.

Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel is engaged in manufacturing & processing of CRGO Lamination as well as Built up Cores for the power and distribution transformer and reactors sectors.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Who is John Ratcliffe, Trump's CIA pick and former intelligence chief?

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 550 pts at 78,150; Nifty at 23,700; Auto, PSB, Pharma slide

TaMo, Maruti, SMIL tumble up to 22% in one month; analysts say 'buy dips'

What is DOGE, and why is Elon Musk interested in the Trump administration?

Weekly contracts that made India top options market has last trading day

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story