Transformers & Rectifiers India to acquire majority stake in Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel

Transformers & Rectifiers India has decided to make a strategic investment in Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel by acquiring a controlling stake. To facilitate this, the Company has signed a Term Sheet on 12 November 2024.

This strategic acquisition is designed to optimize supply chain management, improve operational efficiency, and expand TARIL's market presence, particularly in the growing energy and infrastructure sectors. It also reflects the company's ongoing commitment to supporting India's clean energy initiatives. This acquisition is a major milestone for TARIL towards the 100% backward integrated company in time to come.

Posco Poggenamp Electrical Steel is engaged in manufacturing & processing of CRGO Lamination as well as Built up Cores for the power and distribution transformer and reactors sectors.

