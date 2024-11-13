PTC India gains as Q2 PAT climbs 16% YoY to Rs 234 cr

PTC India added 1.49% to Rs 174 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 15.57% to Rs 233.82 on 1.15% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 5,127.99 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax was at Rs 218.9 crore in Q2 FY25, up 7.40% as against Rs 203.81 crore recorded in Q2 FY24.

On standalone basis, the companys net profit tumbled 12.63% to Rs 116.5 crore on 1.74% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,965.59 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Standalone profit before tax slipped 5.72% to Rs 156.55 crore in Q2 FY25 as against Rs 166.06 crore posted in Q2 FY24.

The total volume climbed 12.72% to 24,039 million units (MU) in the fourth quarter as compared to 21,326 million units (MU) recorded in the corresponding period last year.

During the quarter, core trading margin stood at 3.60 paisa per unit.

Dr. Manoj Kumar Jhawar, chairman & MD, PTC India, said "A healthy mix of volume from trades across different tenures has contributed to the growth of 13% in trading volume in Q2-FY 25. The short-term has contributed 56% of the volume and balance has been contributed by medium- & long-term contracts. We expect to see firm electricity demand in sync with GDP growth rate. The new business drivers for the sector will be the renewable energy, storage solutions and consulting offerings. We expect to penetrate deeper into the opportunity space around identified growth drivers and maintain our leadership position."

PTC India is principally engaged in trading of power. PTC holds Category I license from Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC), the highest category with permission to trade unlimited volumes.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News