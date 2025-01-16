Transrail Lighting surges after Q2 PAT climbs 19% YoY to Rs 55 cr in

Transrail Lighting rallied 6.81% to Rs 637.20 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.08% to Rs 55.11 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 46.28 crore in Q2 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 11.65% YoY to Rs 1,068.33 crore in Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 27.51% to Rs 86.68 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 67.98 crore recorded in corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses jumped 10.49% YoY to Rs 1,009.61 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 545.48 crore (down 4.6% YoY), sub contracting expenses was at Rs 134.14 crore (up 55.09% YoY), employee benefit expense was at Rs 70.18 crore (up 34.78%) during he period under review.

Total order book stood at Rs 10,358 crore in Q2 FY25.

Meanwhile, the companys board has approved capex plan of Rs 326.6 crore to increase the manufacturing capacity of the existing plants, set up of a new tower manufacturing facility and to procure plant & machinery for construction. The board has also approved fund raising through debt upto Rs 236.6 crore to fund the capex plan.

Transrail Lighting is one of the Largest EPC companies providing turnkey solutions globally in areas of transmission, distribution, substations and rural electrification, railways, provides solutions for outdoor lighting, since more than 38 years.

