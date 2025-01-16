RateGain recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards

RateGain Travel Technologies (RateGain) announced that it has been recognized at the prestigious 2025 Hotel Tech Awards by Hotel Tech Report. This marks the fourth consecutive year that RateGain has been honored among the world's top technology providers for hoteliers.

RateGain is ranked as the second runner-up in both Channel Manager and Rate Shopping globally, while also securing a spot among the Top 10 solutions that received the most votes from hoteliers in the prestigious Hotelier's Choice Awards. These accolades underscore RateGain's relentless focus on AI driven innovation and its commitment to solving critical challenges in the hospitality sector.

Often called the "Grammys of Hotel Tech," the HotelTechAwards celebrate excellence in hospitality technology, selecting finalists from over 200 top global products. With 2.5 million industry professionals relying on HotelTechReport.com annually for informed purchasing decisions, the awards identify the best software across all categories. Winners are determined by customer feedback and proprietary data signals, including integration compatibility, organizational health, market share, partner network strength, and customer support quality.

