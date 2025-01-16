Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47404 shares

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 January 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47404 shares. The stock rose 10.59% to Rs.657.20. Volumes stood at 65652 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 19050 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3270 shares. The stock slipped 4.40% to Rs.10,100.00. Volumes stood at 6138 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 25261 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4465 shares. The stock lost 5.63% to Rs.2,885.35. Volumes stood at 2975 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank notched up volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.00% to Rs.50.48. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 25917 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5988 shares. The stock gained 7.19% to Rs.5,200.00. Volumes stood at 10368 shares in the last session.

