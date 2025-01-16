Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Jan 16 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47404 shares

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd, CEAT Ltd, Punjab & Sind Bank, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 January 2025.

HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd notched up volume of 8.91 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 18.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 47404 shares. The stock rose 10.59% to Rs.657.20. Volumes stood at 65652 shares in the last session.

Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd registered volume of 19050 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.83 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3270 shares. The stock slipped 4.40% to Rs.10,100.00. Volumes stood at 6138 shares in the last session.

CEAT Ltd recorded volume of 25261 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4465 shares. The stock lost 5.63% to Rs.2,885.35. Volumes stood at 2975 shares in the last session.

Punjab & Sind Bank notched up volume of 7.28 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 5.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.32 lakh shares. The stock rose 9.00% to Rs.50.48. Volumes stood at 1.69 lakh shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 25917 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5988 shares. The stock gained 7.19% to Rs.5,200.00. Volumes stood at 10368 shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

RateGain recognized among Top Tech Solutions at Hotel Tech Awards

Mahindra EPC Irrigation hits the roof after reporting multi-fold jump in Q3 PAT

HDFC Life surges as Q3 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 415 crore

LTTS spurts as PAT rises to Rs 322 crore in Q3 FY25

IRFC rises on signing lease agreement with NTPC

First Published: Jan 16 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story