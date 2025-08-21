Trident Texofab standalone net profit rises 45.71% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.22% to Rs 28.08 crore

Net profit of Trident Texofab rose 45.71% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.22% to Rs 28.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.28.0825.717.375.951.781.341.370.931.020.70

