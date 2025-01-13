Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd, Cubex Tubings Ltd, Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd and Suven Life Sciences Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 13 January 2025.

Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd spiked 13.09% to Rs 100.25 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 84459 shares in the past one month.

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) Ltd surged 9.99% to Rs 124.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3132 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3060 shares in the past one month.

Cubex Tubings Ltd soared 9.98% to Rs 107. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 68934 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4957 shares in the past one month.

Uravi T and Wedge Lamps Ltd rose 9.92% to Rs 421.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4019 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2520 shares in the past one month.

Suven Life Sciences Ltd advanced 8.67% to Rs 139.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29470 shares in the past one month.

