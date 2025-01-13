Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Prism Johnson Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jan 13 2025
Piramal Pharma Ltd, Aegis Logistics Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd and Aditya Birla Capital Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 13 January 2025.

Prism Johnson Ltd soared 6.42% to Rs 160.7 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49872 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19302 shares in the past one month.

Piramal Pharma Ltd surged 6.02% to Rs 235. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Aegis Logistics Ltd spiked 2.86% to Rs 854.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.91 lakh shares in the past one month.

Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd spurt 2.70% to Rs 725.7. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 46857 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 37666 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd jumped 2.63% to Rs 172. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jan 13 2025

