Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers standalone net profit rises 86.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.65% to Rs 72.32 croreNet profit of Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals & Fertilizers rose 86.30% to Rs 36.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 19.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 26.65% to Rs 72.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales72.3298.60 -27 OPM %17.4820.74 -PBDT13.9320.30 -31 PBT12.9419.42 -33 NP36.1819.42 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News