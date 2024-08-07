P I Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.30% to Rs 2068.90 crore

Net profit of P I Industries rose 17.21% to Rs 448.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 382.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 8.30% to Rs 2068.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1910.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.2068.901910.4028.1924.49649.70515.10566.30445.40448.80382.90

