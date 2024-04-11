TVS SCS achieves a milestone of 5 lakh two-wheeler CKD kits

TVS Supply Chain Solutions (TVS SCS) announced that they achieved a milestone of 500,000 CKD (Complete Knock-Down) kits for its customer, TVS Motor Company. This was achieved in TVS SCS' dedicated warehouse facility at Hosur. The company's advanced warehouse facility spanning 1,50,000 sq. ft, ensures defect-free dispatches and prevents parts mismatch.

At its Hosur facility, TVS SCS provides end-to-end value-added services like, production planning, quality management, inbound material activities, kitting, reverse logistics, export, etc. The fully automated facility achieved its first milestone of 100,000 CKD kits in July 2022, subsequently, it demonstrated a consistent pattern of adding one lakh kits to the milestone once in every five months.

