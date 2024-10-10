UGRO Capital opens Rs 200 cr public issue of NCDs

UGRO Capital announced the issue of secured, rated, listed, redeemable, non-convertible debentures of the face value of Rs 1,000 each. The Issue has a base issue size of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 100 crore, aggregating up to Rs 200 crore. The Issue opens on Thursday, 10 October 2024 and closes on Wednesday, 23 October 2024 with an option of early closure subject to compliance with Regulation 33A of the SEBI NCS Regulations. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The NCDs are proposed to be listed on the Stock Exchanges and NSE is the Designated Stock Exchange for the Issue.

The NCDs have been rated IND A+/Stable by India Ratings and Research. Securities with this rating are considered to have adequate degree of safety regarding timely servicing of financial obligations. Tipsons Consultancy Services is the sole lead manager to the issue and Link Intime India is the Registrar to the Issue and MITCON Credentia Trusteeship Services is the debenture trustee to the Issue.

This issue has tenor of 18 months, 24 months, and 30 months for secured NCDs. Effective yield (% per annum) for NCD holders in all Categories ranges from 10.64% to 10.91%. Redemption Amount (₹ / NCD) on maturity for NCD holders in all Categories range is Rs 1000.

