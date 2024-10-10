PNC Infratech spurts on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,090-cr project

PNC Infratech rallied 4.08% to Rs 445.10 after the company announced that it has been declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for an EPC project of Rs 2,090.59 crore from City & industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The EPC project is on an item rate percentage basis, which involves the integrated infrastructure development of roads that are 20 meters wide and above, as well as the construction of various major and minor structures (such as flyovers and minor bridges), VUPs, PUPs, and related electrical works, including street lighting, under the NAINA project.

The total project cost stood at Rs 2,090.59 crore, with an expected completion time of 1,460 days.

