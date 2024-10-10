Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / PNC Infratech spurts on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,090-cr project

PNC Infratech spurts on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 2,090-cr project

Image
Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 10:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

PNC Infratech rallied 4.08% to Rs 445.10 after the company announced that it has been declared as the lowest (L1) bidder for an EPC project of Rs 2,090.59 crore from City & industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).

The EPC project is on an item rate percentage basis, which involves the integrated infrastructure development of roads that are 20 meters wide and above, as well as the construction of various major and minor structures (such as flyovers and minor bridges), VUPs, PUPs, and related electrical works, including street lighting, under the NAINA project.

The total project cost stood at Rs 2,090.59 crore, with an expected completion time of 1,460 days.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

PNC Infratech (PNCIL) is engaged in India's infrastructure development through the construction of highways including BOT (built, operate and transfer projects), airport runways, bridges, flyovers and power transmission projects among others. The Company provides end-to-end infrastructure implementation solutions, including EPC services on a fixed-sum turnkey basis.

The company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 421.09 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 156.59 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations declined 6.3% year on year to Rs 1,744.42 in Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ratan Tata death LIVE updates: Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Mumbai to pay last respects

Here's why Ola Electric share was down over 3% on October 10; reasons here

Ex Pfizer CEO, CFO not to involve in Starboard's campaign on drugmaker

RG Kar case: Doctors continue fast unto death amid Durga Puja festivities

Premium

Gained in translation: How mastery in languages can be made a career

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story