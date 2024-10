To Rs.0.02 per Share

The Shareholders of Bhandari Hosiery Exports at the Annual General Meeting held on 30 September 2024 have revised the final dividend to Rs.0.02 per fully paid equity share of face value of Rs.1 each. The Board had earlier on 28 May 2024 had recommended for Final dividend of Rs.0.01 per fully paid equity share of face value of Rs.1 each.

