Ujjivan SFB board OKs sale of NPA & written-off loans to ARC

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank said that the authorised board committee of the bank has has approved a proposal for sale of NPA and written-off loans to ARC.

The bank further informed that the total value of the micro-banking pool is Rs 270.35 crore [Rs. 207.98 crores NPA [DPD 180+] and Rs. 62.36 crore written off].

The bank carries an overall provision of 85.61% on the above pool.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank serves approximately 92 lakh customers through 752 branches and 23,746 employees spread across 326 districts and 26 states and union territories in India.

The bank reported 28.89% decline in net profit to Rs 233.03 crore despite of 15.20% rise in total income to Rs 1,820.04 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

The scrip shed 0.90% to end at Rs 33.97 on the BSE yesterday.

