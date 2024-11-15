Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 166.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 169.35% to Rs 24.43 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 166.39% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 169.35% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.24.439.0717.9717.974.391.634.391.633.251.22

Powered by Capital Market - Live News