Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 166.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Starlineps Enterprises standalone net profit rises 166.39% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 3:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 169.35% to Rs 24.43 crore

Net profit of Starlineps Enterprises rose 166.39% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 169.35% to Rs 24.43 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales24.439.07 169 OPM %17.9717.97 -PBDT4.391.63 169 PBT4.391.63 169 NP3.251.22 166

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Kushagra stakes claim for big IPL auction bids with superb ton in Ranji

LIVE news: PM Modi unveils development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore from Bihar's Jamui

TVS' Srinivasan, Star Health founder launch health insurance product

Thailand aims to legalise casinos next year in win for global players

UP, WB, Goa in job 'scam' rows: States that have failed their citizens

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 3:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story