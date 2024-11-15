Suyog Telematics standalone net profit rises 24.74% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.87% to Rs 47.74 crore

Net profit of Suyog Telematics rose 24.74% to Rs 20.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.87% to Rs 47.74 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 40.85 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.47.7440.8573.2368.6435.8325.4724.7717.3620.2716.25

