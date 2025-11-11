Ultracab (India) standalone net profit declines 39.44% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 57.66 crore

Net profit of Ultracab (India) declined 39.44% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 57.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 55.55 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.57.6655.554.988.962.363.581.973.291.522.51

