Vodafone Idea gains after Q2 net loss narrows; ARPU climbs to Rs 180

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:33 AM IST
Vodafone Idea added 2.31% to Rs 9.73 after the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,524 crore in Q2 FY26, narrowing from a net loss of Rs 7,175.90 crore in the same quarter last year.

Net sales increased 2.3% to Rs 11,169.60 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 10,918.20 crore posted in same quarter last year. Pre-tax loss narrowed to Rs 5527.30 crore in Q2 FY26 as against pre-tax loss of Rs 7168.10 crore in Q2 FY25.

In Q2 FY26, EBITDA increased 2.97% year-on-year to Rs 4,685.1 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 41.9%.

Capex for the quarter stood at Rs 17,500 crore. As on September 30, 2025, the debt from banks was Rs 15,300 crore and the cash and bank balance stood at Rs 30,800 crore.

The average revenue per user (ARPU) rose 8.7% to Rs 180 in Q2FY26 compared to Rs 166 in Q2FY25, supported primarily by customer upgrades and tariff increase. The companys total subscriber base stood at 196.7 million. It closed the quarter with 127.8 million 4G/5G subscribers, up from 125.9 million in the same period last year.

The companys 4G data capacity expanded by over 38%, driving a 17% improvement in 4G speeds in September, 2025 as compared to March, 2024. It also plans to deploy 12 million smart metering solutions in next 3 years, aiming to strengthen its presence in Indias smart energy and IoT led revenue growth.

On half-yearly basis, the consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 12,132.30 crore in H1 FY26 compared with net loss of Rs 13,608 crore in H1 FY25.

Indias third-largest telecom operator, Vodafone Idea is backed by Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group. The company holds 5G spectrum in 17 circles and mmWave spectrum in 16 circles, offering services across 2G, 4G and expanding 5G networks.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:12 AM IST

