Zydus receives China NMPA approval for Venlafaxine ER Capsules

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Zydus Lifesciences has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA), China for Venlafaxine Extended-Release (ER) Capsules, 75 mg and 150 mg.

Venlafaxine ER Capsules are indicated for the treatment of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Generalised Anxiety Disorder (GAD), Social Anxiety Disorder (SAD), and Panic Disorder (PD). They help restore the balance of serotonin and norepinephrine in the brain to improve mood and reduce anxiety.

Venlafaxine ER Capsules will be produced at Zydus' manufacturing facility at Moraiya, Ahmedabad.

This is the first approval that the Group has received from NMPA in China.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

