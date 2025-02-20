Union budget prudently manages fiscal consolidation and growth objectives: RBI paper

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "prudently manages" fiscal consolidation and growth objectives, an article by Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The Budget announced several measures under four engines of growth agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. The Government continued with its focus on capex alongside measures to support consumption. With a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP, the Budget prudently balances fiscal consolidation and growth objectives. It also aims to foster inclusive and long-term economic growth, the article published in the RBI's monthly bulletin for February said.

