Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union budget prudently manages fiscal consolidation and growth objectives: RBI paper

Union budget prudently manages fiscal consolidation and growth objectives: RBI paper

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "prudently manages" fiscal consolidation and growth objectives, an article by Reserve Bank of India said on Wednesday. The Budget announced several measures under four engines of growth agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports. The Government continued with its focus on capex alongside measures to support consumption. With a fiscal deficit target of 4.4 per cent of GDP, the Budget prudently balances fiscal consolidation and growth objectives. It also aims to foster inclusive and long-term economic growth, the article published in the RBI's monthly bulletin for February said.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

HFCL gains on securing Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

BSE jumps after Goldman Sachs buys stake

Torrent Power arm incorporates new subsidiary

Avantel soars after bagging supply contract from ISRO's commercial arm NSIL

EME's currency depreciation engendered by a strong US dollar, says RBI

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story