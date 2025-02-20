HFCL gains on securing Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

HFCL gained 1.70% to Rs 90.28 after the firm received an advance work order worth Rs 2,501.30 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to execute the BharatNet Phase III Programme in the Punjab Telecom Circle.

In this regard, HFCL became the first company to sign an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for executing the project in the Punjab Telecom Circle under the BharatNet Phase-III Programme.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, wi-fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.4% to Rs 73.65 crore on 2% fell cin revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

