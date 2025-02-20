Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL gains on securing Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

HFCL gains on securing Rs 2,501-cr order from BSNL

Image
Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

HFCL gained 1.70% to Rs 90.28 after the firm received an advance work order worth Rs 2,501.30 crore from Bharat Sanchar Nigam (BSNL) to execute the BharatNet Phase III Programme in the Punjab Telecom Circle.

In this regard, HFCL became the first company to sign an agreement with BSNL as the Project Implementation Agency (PIA) for executing the project in the Punjab Telecom Circle under the BharatNet Phase-III Programme.

HFCL is a leading technology company specializing in digital networks for telcos, enterprises, and governments. With its strong R&D expertise and global system integration services, HFCL offers innovative solutions like 5G RAN, 5G Transport, wi-fi, and defense electronics. The company has manufacturing plants in India and a global customer base, committed to quality and environmental sustainability.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 10.4% to Rs 73.65 crore on 2% fell cin revenue to Rs 1,011.95 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BSE jumps after Goldman Sachs buys stake

Torrent Power arm incorporates new subsidiary

Avantel soars after bagging supply contract from ISRO's commercial arm NSIL

EME's currency depreciation engendered by a strong US dollar, says RBI

TCS announces collaboration with Salesforce

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story