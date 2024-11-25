Uniparts India appoints Tanushree Bagrodia as whole time director & COO

Uniparts India said that the company's board of directors has approved the appointment of Tanushree Shyam Bagrodia as the whole time director and group chief operating officer (COO) of the company with effect from 25 November 2024.

Tanushree Bagrodia holds a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from Vivekananda Education Societys Institute of Technology and an MBA from INSEAD, France.

Tanushree professional journey started as an investment banker in London and Mumbai, where Bagrodia collaborated with prestigious American, European, and Indian investment banks. In 2013, Tanushree transitioned into the industry, becoming one of the youngest female CFOs of a listed company in India.

Over Bagrodia two decade careers, Tanushree Bagrodia has accumulated extensive experience across diverse geographies and sectors, spanning financial services, automotive, and start-ups. This varied background has endowed her with a unique depth of business acumen, competencies, and leadership skills, enabling her to effectively lead businesses at various stages of growth.

Tanushree Shyam Bagrodia has previously worked with Laxmi Organic Industries Limited, Udaan Capital, NRB Bearings Limited, IDFC Capital, KBC Financial Products, Merrill Lynch Intl and HVB Corporates and Markets.

Meanwhile, Sudhakar Simhachala Kolli has resigned as chief executive officer (CEO) of Uniparts Olsen Inc. (A US based wholly owned subsidiary) and group chief operating officer (COO) of the Unparts Group, with immediate effect. Sudhakar shall continue to be part of the group, till 31 January 2025, to ensure a smooth transition and assisting in the handover of his responsibilities.

Uniparts India is a global manufacturer of engineered systems and solutions and supplier of systems and components for the off-highway market in the agriculture and CFM (construction, forestry, and mining) as well as aftermarket sectors on account of its presence across over 25 countries.

The company's consolidated net profit tumbled 36.07% to Rs 27.55 crore on 17.79% decline in net sales to Rs 241.41 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Shares of Uniparts India rose 0.44% to currently trade at Rs 413.90 on the BSE.

