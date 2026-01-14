Urja Bharat makes oil discoveries in Onshore Block 1, Abu Dhabi

Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) along with Bharat PetroResources (a 100% subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum Corporation), jointly operate the Onshore Block 1 Exploration Concession in Abu Dhabi through a 50:50 Special Purpose Vehicle viz., Urja Bharat (UBPL). UBPL was awarded the Onshore Block 1 concession in early 2019 through Abu Dhabi's 2019 Bid Round.

In early 2024, UBPL made its first oil discovery in the Unconventional Shilaif play in XN-76 exploratory well. After successful hydrofracking operations, the well flowed light crude oil at surface from the Shilaif formation. The successful testing results have established the presence of unconventional oil resources in Onshore Block 1. The Company is very positive with the well results and looking forward to further establish the economic deliverability of wells during the appraisal phase.