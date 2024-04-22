Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US Dollar Index Speculators Stay Net Short

Large currency market speculators in the US dollar futures further reduced their net short position but continued to stay at their most bearish level since June 2021, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net position of -929 contracts in the data reported through April 16, 2024. This was a weekly reduction of 213 net short contracts.

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:04 AM IST

