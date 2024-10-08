Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks fall, DOW dips around 1%

US stocks fall, DOW dips around 1%

Image
Last Updated : Oct 08 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The US stocks eased on Monday amid easing prospects of aggressive rate cuts by the Federal Reserve following a much higher than addition in US non-payroll employment in the month of September. The major averages all closed notably lower. The Dow fell 398.51 points or 0.94 percent to 41,954.24, the S&P 500 closed down 55.13 points or 0.96 percent at 5,695.94, while the Nasdaq recorded a more pronounced drop, falling by 213.95 points or 1.18 percent to settle at 17,923.90. Market is now awaiting earnings announcements from major banks, and some crucial economic data, including readings on consumer price and producer price inflation. On the geopolitical front, Israeli defense forces intensified air strikes targeting Gaza and the Lebanese capital of Beirut simultaneously on the first anniversary of Hamas' cross-border attack in Israel, which triggered the Middle East war.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Haryana election results LIVE: BJP set for Haryana hattrick; INLD's Abhay Chautala humbled

Jammu-Kashmir Elections LIVE: Omar Abdullah will be the CM, confirms Farooq after Cong-NC win

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 500pts, at 81,550, Nifty 150pts up, at 24,950; Financials gain

Women's T20 WC 2024: How India's semis chance hinge on AUS vs NZ result?

Trent, Dixon, Ipca, Coforge, Akzo Nobel hit record highs; rally up to 8%

First Published: Oct 08 2024 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story