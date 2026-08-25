The US stocks ended mixed on Monday as a sharp sell-off in semiconductor equities weighed on the technology sector, while investors digested new US economic sanctions announced against Iran and fresh trade tariff warnings against Canada.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 140.15 points, or 0.26 percent, to 53,417.16. The S&P 500 index sank 21.51 points, or 0.28 percent, to 7,652.86. The Nasdaq Composite Index eased 200.264 points, or 0.77 percent, to 25,980.19.

Economic calender was light globally on Monday. Crude oil prices slipped but losses were capped amid weak US dollar. Selling in chip makers pulled Nasdaq index to a three week low.