US stocks mixed with eyes on Fed

Equities in the US stock market started the week on a mixed note as investors await Federal Reserve monetary policy decision due Wednesday. Investors are watching the upcoming PMI releases and the US Fed monetary policy meeting for any indications of a potential rate cut in September. Later in the week, the focus is likely to shift to the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report for July.

Amid a choppy session on the Wall Street, the Dow edged down 49.41 points or 0.1 percent to 40,539.93, the Nasdaq inched up 12.32 points or 0.1 percent to 17,370.20 and the S&P 500 crept up 4.44 points or 0.1 percent to 5,463.54. Microsoft, Apple, Alphabet, and Amazon saw gains between 1.5% and 0.3% as they prepared to release their Q2 reports, while Tesla surged 5.6% following a recommendation upgrade from Morgan Stanley.

