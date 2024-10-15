Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / US stocks sustain gains, DOW ends above 43K for first time

US stocks sustain gains, DOW ends above 43K for first time

Image
Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

US stocks continued to stay supported yesterday after a strong upward move on Friday. Dow as well as S&P 500 reached record highs and the major averages too moved higher. The Dow rose 201.36 points (0.5%) to 43,065.22, the Nasdaq jumped 159.75 points (0.9%) to 18,502.69 and the S&P 500 climbed 44.82 points (0.8%) to 5,859.85. Markets remained broadly focused US monetary policy trajectory after latest inflation figures. According to a Labor Department report on Friday, the US producer prices were unchanged whereas the annual rate price growth lowed modestly. US stocks sustained their upmove with the DOW ending above 43000 mark for the first time in history. The index is up around 3.5% over last one month.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the stocks of semiconductor sector turned out to be the market's best performance with the Philadelphia semiconductor index jumping by 1.8%. Housing stocks showed considerable strength with 1.6% gain posted by Philadelphia Housing Sector Index. Airline, utilities and banking stocks too displayed significant strength. Networking stocks revealed a notable move to the downside.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Stock markets across Asia-Pacific turned into a mixed performance on Monday as Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. Shanghai composite Index surged by 2.1% while HongKong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8%. The major European markets all moved to the upside while German DAX Index marginally rose by 0.7%, UK's FTSE 100 Index climbed by 0.5% & the French CAC 40 Index rose by 0.3%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Over 2,950 special trains announced for festive rush; check key details

Planning a Bali trip? Breaking visa rules could lead to 20 years in prison

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 200 pts, at 81,800, Nifty at 25,100; Financials marginally up

Heavy rains hit Andhra, low pressure likely to intensify into depression

SCO Summit 2024: All you need to know about key attendees, agenda and more

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story