India's total renewable energy capacity crosses 200 GW mark

India has reached a significant milestone in its renewable energy journey, with the country's total renewable energy capacity crossing the 200 GW (gigawatt) mark as of October 10, 2024. According to the Central Electricity Authority, the total renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity now stands at 201.45 GW. This achievement underscores India's growing commitment to clean energy and its progress in building a greener future. When factoring in the 8,180 MW (megawatt) of nuclear capacity, the total non-fossil fuel-based power now accounts for almost half of the country's installed electricity generation capacity, signalling a strong move toward clean energy leadership on the global stage. India's total electricity generation capacity has reached 452.69 GW, with renewable energy contributing a significant portion of the overall power mix. As of October 2024, renewable energy-based electricity generation capacity stands at 201.45 GW, accounting for 46.3 percent of the country's total installed capacity. This marks a major shift in Indias energy landscape, reflecting the countrys growing reliance on cleaner, non-fossil fuel-based energy sources.

