Usha Martin announced that its wholly owned subsidiary in America, Usha Martin Americas Inc. (UMAI) has completed the acquisition of 2.02% stake in Usha Siam Steel Industries Public Company (USSIL), a subsidiary of the Company from Kobelco Wire Company.

Consequent to the aforesaid acquisition, USSIL has become a step down wholly owned subsidiary of the Company.

