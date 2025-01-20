IDBI Bank gains as Q3 PAT climbs 31% YoY; board OKs to sell stake in PIPDIC

IDBI Bank advanced 2.46% to Rs 86.12 after the bank's standalone net profit jumped 30.87% to Rs 1,908.27 crore on 13.98% rise in total income to Rs 8,564.92 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Operating profit stood at Rs 2,801.92 crore in the third quarter of FY25, up 20.43% YoY.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 23% to Rs 4,228 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,435 crore in Q3 FY24. Net interest margin (NIM) improved by 45 bps to 5.17% in Q3 FY25 as against 4.72% in Q3 FY24.

Total deposits increased to Rs 2,82,439 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 2,58,442 crore in 31 December 2024, registering a growth of 9% YoY. Net advances grew by 18% YoY to Rs 2,06,807 crore as of December 2024.

CASA was at Rs 1,30,899 crore as on 31 December 2024 (up 2% YoY). CASA ratio declined to 46.35% as on 31 December 2024 as against 49.90% as on 31 December 2023.

The composition of corporate versus retail in gross advances portfolio stood at 29:71 as on 31 December 2024.

Gross NPA stood at Rs 7,634.75 crore as on 31 December 2024 as compared with Rs 8,589.40 crore as on 31 December 2023.

Gross NPA ratio improved to 3.57% as on 31 December 2024 as against 4.69% as on 31 December 2023. Net NPA ratio to net advances improved to 0.18% as on 31 December 2024 as against 0.34% as on 31 December 2023.

Provision coverage ratio (including technical write-offs) increased to 99.47% as on 31 December 2024 from 99.17% as on 31 December 2023.

Tier 1 capital improved to 19.91% as on 31 December 2024 as against 18.04% as on 31 December 2023. Capital adequacy ratio (CRAR) increased to 21.98% as on 31 December 2024 as against 20.32% as on 31 December 2023.

Risk weighted assets (RWA) stood at Rs 1,87,678 crore as on 31 December 2024 as against Rs 1,72,145 crore as on 31 December 2023.

During the quarter, return on assets and return on equity stood at 1.99% and 20.13% respectively.

Meanwhile, the private lenders board has approved the proposal to sell its entire holding of 8,54,000 shares in Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC), an associate company of the bank. These shares, with a face value of Rs 100 each, represent a 21.14% stake in PIPDIC.

IDBI Bank is a banking company. Its segments include corporate / wholesale banking segment, which includes corporate relationship covering deposit and credit activities other than retail and also covers corporate advisory / syndication, project appraisal.

