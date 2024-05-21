V B Desai Financial Services standalone net profit rises 216.67% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 85.71% to Rs 1.04 crore

Net profit of V B Desai Financial Services rose 216.67% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 85.71% to Rs 1.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 51.61% to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.30% to Rs 3.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

1.040.563.122.4921.157.1414.106.830.260.090.620.450.260.090.620.440.190.060.470.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News