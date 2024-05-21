UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 55.85, up 4.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.76% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% jump in NIFTY and a 81.53% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.85, up 4.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. UCO Bank has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7156.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News