Home / Markets / Capital Market News / UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

UCO Bank up for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

UCO Bank is quoting at Rs 55.85, up 4.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 112.76% in last one year as compared to a 23.17% jump in NIFTY and a 81.53% jump in the Nifty PSU Bank index.

UCO Bank is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 55.85, up 4.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.25% on the day, quoting at 22557.9. The Sensex is at 74083.23, up 0.1%. UCO Bank has gained around 0.9% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty PSU Bank index of which UCO Bank is a constituent, has gained around 1.4% in last one month and is currently quoting at 7156.8, up 1.25% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 107.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 116.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 38.86 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

UCO Bank gains for third consecutive session

UCO Bank soars 2.02%

UCO Bank soars 2.35%, up for fifth straight session

UCO Bank eases for fifth straight session

Indices trim losses; Nifty above 21,900; PSU bank slips

Bank of Maharashtra gains for third straight session

NMDC Ltd up for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.96%, up for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 3.88%, Gains for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story