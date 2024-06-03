Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vakrangee to acquire minority stake in ATM manufacturer - Vortex Engineering

Last Updated : Jun 03 2024 | 4:31 PM IST
Vakrangee has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement today i.e. 03 June 2024 for acquisition of 18.5% equity share capital of Vortex Engineering from Tata Capital Innovations Fund. The cost of acquisition is Rs 7.03 crore.

Vortex Engineering (Vortex) is one of the leading provider of Automated Teller Machines (ATMs), Manufactures and markets the world's most cost-effective ATMs using patented technology. Vortex has shipped 10,000+ ATMs across India, Africa and South Asia and Software products to complement ATM hardware.

First Published: Jun 03 2024 | 4:13 PM IST

