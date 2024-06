Puravankara has issued a corporate guarantee on behalf of its wholly owned subsidiary, Grand Hills Development. The corporate guarantee has been provided in favour of IDBI Trusteeship Services for up to 100% of the maturity value of the 25,500 secured, listed, redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 1,00,000/- each, aggregating to Rs. 255 crore being issued by Grand Hills Developments.

