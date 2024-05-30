Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vama Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Vama Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.51 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 75.32% to Rs 1.16 crore

Net Loss of Vama Industries reported to Rs 2.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 75.32% to Rs 1.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 4.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 55.66% to Rs 5.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1.164.70 -75 5.6812.81 -56 OPM %-249.14-25.53 --58.98-10.07 - PBDT-3.810.35 PL -4.93-0.29 -1600 PBT-3.910.29 PL -5.18-0.53 -877 NP-2.51-0.10 -2410 -3.78-0.91 -315

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vama Industries reports consolidated nil net profit/loss in the December 2023 quarter

Hybrid Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 877.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Nifty above 21,800 level; IT shares in demand

Sensex jumps 513 pts ; Divi's Lab spurts 4.10%

Market at day's high; European mkt opens lower

US Stocks tumble on rate concerns

Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Stock alert: Tata Steel, Cummins India, Bata India, ICICI Bank, SBI, ONGC

Indiamart Intermesh to acquire 10% stake in Baldor Technologies (IDfy)

Sell-off seen continuing on weak global cues

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story