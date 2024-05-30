Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Dredging Corporation of India reports standalone net loss of Rs 23.47 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:38 AM IST
Sales decline 17.65% to Rs 277.89 crore

Net Loss of Dredging Corporation of India reported to Rs 23.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 222.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 17.65% to Rs 277.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 337.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 35.68 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 196.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 18.84% to Rs 945.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1165.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales277.89337.44 -18 945.501165.01 -19 OPM %7.82-49.57 -21.61-1.64 - PBDT16.12-173.71 LP 179.13-45.24 LP PBT-23.31-222.57 90 38.31-194.92 LP NP-23.47-222.94 89 35.68-196.20 LP

First Published: May 30 2024 | 8:32 AM IST

