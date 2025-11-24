Varun Beverages Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 447.1, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 25.62% in last one year as compared to a 7.7% rally in NIFTY and a 3.67% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Varun Beverages Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 447.1, down 0.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Varun Beverages Ltd has lost around 2.67% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.09% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55504.7, down 0.46% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 81.43 lakh shares in last one month.