Power Finance Corporation Ltd down for fifth straight session

Power Finance Corporation Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 364.65, down 1.37% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.08% on the day, quoting at 26088.15. The Sensex is at 85340.46, up 0.13%.Power Finance Corporation Ltd has lost around 8.13% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Power Finance Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.56% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27566.15, up 0.39% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 39.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 61.75 lakh shares in last one month.