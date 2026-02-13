Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Oriental Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Oriental Aromatics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales rise 13.03% to Rs 251.56 crore

Net loss of Oriental Aromatics reported to Rs 1.92 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 7.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.03% to Rs 251.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 222.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales251.56222.57 13 OPM %5.2610.13 -PBDT5.9816.28 -63 PBT-1.849.88 PL NP-1.927.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bhakti Gems & Jewellery standalone net profit rises 145.45% in the December 2025 quarter

IGC Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.29 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Real Touch Finance standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Blue Chip India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Riba Textiles standalone net profit declines 42.44% in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story