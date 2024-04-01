Vedanta Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 285, up 4.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.92% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.92% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 285, up 4.91% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22464.8. The Sensex is at 74015.29, up 0.49%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 4.38% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.44% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8257.2, up 3.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 111.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 93.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 287.55, up 5.04% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 0.92% in last one year as compared to a 29.12% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.92% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 5.44 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News