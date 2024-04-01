Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Sanofi India Ltd up for five straight sessions

Apr 01 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Sanofi India Ltd is quoting at Rs 8151.5, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 40.71% in last one year as compared to a 29.18% gain in NIFTY and a 58.96% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Sanofi India Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 8151.5, up 0.46% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.66% on the day, quoting at 22474.6. The Sensex is at 74046.22, up 0.54%. Sanofi India Ltd has dropped around 6.51% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sanofi India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18996.15, up 0.99% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6208 shares today, compared to the daily average of 23235 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 31.66 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Apr 01 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

